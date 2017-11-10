ICYMI, the Texans are still passing on Kaepernick

Earlier this week, in case you missed it, the Houston Texans released career backup quarterback Matt McGloin and signed Josh Johnson to replace him on the Texans’ bench.

With star rookie DeShaun Watson out for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, an injury sustained in practice, Tom Savage is reportedly stepping in to the starting quarterback position, with former Texan T.J. Yates as his backup.

According to his NFL player profile, Johnson played 29 career games since 2008, but the last pass he threw during a regular season game came during 2011.





His career stats include a 54.2 percent completion percentage for a total of 1,042 yards, with five career touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also boasts 44 career rushing attempts for 274 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry, along with five fumbles.

RELATED: NBC’s “Football Night In America” Hosts: Texans Should Sign Kaepernick

Meanwhile, a free agent quarterback who started in a Super Bowl continues to languish outside of the league’s good graces:

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned by any team, reportedly not being contacted for a tryout and without playing time since the final game of the 2016 season.

Before his last game, Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” in what he described as a protest of numerous incidents where white police officers shot and killed unarmed African-American men.

Many observers, including team owners, sponsors and political pundits, interpreted his protest as disrespectful to the flag, the anthem and members of the U.S. Armed Services.

RELATED: Texans Sign McGloin, Yates, Pass on Kaepernick After Watson’s Injury

Kaepernick since accused league owners of collusion to keep him off the playing field.

This season, numerous players imitated his protest and knelt during the anthem, including several Texans prior to last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts following remarks by their franchise owner Bob McNair, who, as he said, misquoted an adage and referred to the players as “inmates.”

No word yet out of the Texans’ front office on if they plan on signing former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel after his recent release from the Canadian Football League.