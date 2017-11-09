It’s no surprise Houston is named “Most Compassionate City” with this guy on our team

In its annual list of “Most Compassionate Cities,” the charity fundraising site YouCaring.com ranks Houston at the very top.

The impressive ranking is in large part due to the fundraising efforts of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who raised $37 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey, the largest amount raised in YouCaring’s six-year history.

According to the site’s “State of Compassion” report, YouCaring has handled crowdfunding efforts for over 350,000 campaigns, totaling over $900 million raised on its platform. The report evaluates cities based on the amount of donations per 100,000 households.





The $37 million raised for the “J.J. Watt Houston Flood Relief Fund” far eclipsed the relief funds set up by other celebrities on the site. Singer Ricky Martin raised nearly $3.9 million for hurricane relief in his native Puerto Rico, while basketball legend Tim Duncan used the platform to raise $2.7 million for hurricane relief for his neighbors in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In late October, Watt announced how he would distribute the funds raised through YouCaring. The fund will hold $7 million in reserve based on the progress of recovery efforts in 2018, with the remaining $30.15 million to be divided between SBP, Feeding America, Americares and Save the Children over the next 18-24 months.

