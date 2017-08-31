METRO service gets back on track after Hurricane Harvey

Houston’s METRO is offering limited service beginning today.

Each route will run with a 30-minute frequency.

According to Houston METRO’s website, areas in the reduced service areas include Bellaire, West Bellfort, Canal/Memorial, Long Point/Cavalcade, OST/Wayside, Heights/Telephone, Broadway, Hardy-Ley, Scott, Airline/Montrose, Fondren, Bissonnet, MLK/Lockwood, Westheimer, Antoine/Washington and Bush IAH.

Additionally, METRORail’s Red Line will also run from Fannin South to the Downtown Transit Center every 15 minutes.

In a statement, the transportation agency said Park & Ride is still offline, but service is scheduled to resume Tues., Sept. 5.





HOV/ HOT lanes and METRORail Green and Purple Line services are suspended until further notice.

Check back for the latest, and if you need or want to help in Houston, read more here.