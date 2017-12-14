A press conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday may hold more details about the death of a woman found in a Missouri City retention pond Monday.





Rachel Delarosa, 29, was found dead at the scene at about 8:45 p.m., in the 4200 block of North Creekmont Drive.

Police have not yet disclosed the manner of her death, but they are working it as a homicide.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.