Police are still looking for a man who shot up a downtown neighborhood last month
A press conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday may hold more details about the death of a woman found in a Missouri City retention pond Monday.


Rachel Delarosa, 29, was found dead at the scene at about 8:45 p.m., in the 4200 block of North Creekmont Drive.

Police have not yet disclosed the manner of her death, but they are working it as a homicide.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

