On his recent tour of NASA, Mike Pence touched some vital space equipment and broke the Internet

Everyone who’s gone into a store with a toddler knows how fast their hands dart out and touch things they aren’t supposed to.
Senator Marco Rubio and NASA officials just learned the hard way that even adults have trouble obeying “no touching” rules.
Vice President Mike Pence proved sometimes it’s just too hard to keep your hands to yourself when he defied a warning label on critical space flight hardware owned by NASA.
The equipment was clearly labeled “DO NOT TOUCH.”
He touched it:
The incident happened on Thursday while Pence was touring the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Pence, who, as a congressman in 2005, tried to end NASA’s space exploration program forever, is now the chair of the National Space Council.
Now, Pence claims he’s committed to getting Americans back on the moon.
Well, if he doesn’t accidentally break all of NASA’s equipment first.
Pence also says Americans will be headed to Mars, especially with the support of the newly-revived National Space Council, but he has yet to provide any sort of timetable or budget for the space exploration program’s revival.
Pence’s need to put his hand on the forbidden space gear did not go unnoticed on the Internet.
As soon as the photo posted, it became a meme:
Make Pence Space Again, y’all.