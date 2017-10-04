One month later, and Houston’s Addicks and Barker reservoirs are still struggling to rebuild

It’s been a month, but the reservoirs integral to maintaining flood control across a wide swath of west Houston and beyond are still not back to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels.

RELATED: Drone footage over the Addicks and Barker reservoirs captures the real devastation of Harvey

And according to Harris County Flood Control Meteorologist Jeff Lindner, the dams of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs might not return to normal levels for at least another two weeks.

Lindner tells KHOU.com that the Addicks reservoir is over 18 percent full, while the Barker reservoir is over 26 percent full.





Both reservoirs were empty pre-hurricane.

According to a Sept. 28 Texas Tribune story, the dams’ integrity were called into question before they were breached during Harvey.

From the Texas Tribune: “The agency has long been criticized for providing few specifics on that issue, even after it found voids in the walls of the dams years ago, and classified them in 2009 as ‘unsafe’ with an ‘urgent and compelling’ need for action.”

RELATED: Several weeks after Harvey, some roads around the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs are still closed