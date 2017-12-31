Menu
Homeless camp Read this Next

Federal judge rules on Houston's homeless encampment clean up battle
Advertisement

Back in the day, Houstonians could drop by The Stereo Warehouse to pick up a compact laser disk or telephone answering machine at low, low prices.


Once located at Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook in South Houston, the store became another relic of the city’s past — just like Prince.

RELATED: Sparring battle left Rocket’s mascot “clutching” his pearls

In 1984, The Stereo Warehouse sounded like the place to be, given their own in-house Prince impersonator dazzled shoppers with available deals.

The Audio Video Prince may not be able to shred on guitar like his celebrity namesake, and we cannot confirm he drove a little red corvette, but he does have hair fit for royalty – and bargains you couldn’t pass up.

Although the deals may be as dead as Prince (the icon, not the salesman), you can still watch, and laugh, as Houston’s knock-off pushes stereo equipment.

RELATED: Take a closer look at Texas’ 100-mile Lone Star Trail

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement