A 12-year-old from Bellaire reportedly organized a book drive for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Brooke Lee and her mother, Jamie, said they collected more than 1,500 children’s books for youngsters who lost their own collections to the floodwaters.





Giving away book at the Houston Jewish Community Center, the duo attracted dozens of children and gave away more than 1,200 books, with the remainder going toward local libraries.

Brooke said she gathered the books through a donation drive, as well as a $500 grant from Youth Service America.

She also promoted the giveaway event through flyers at a local coffee shop and a special website, but did not use social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter, instead focusing on more personalized approaches to bringing kids to the JCC.

The idea for the event reportedly came as Brooke and her family helped their neighbors repair their storm-damaged homes, where the young lady considered how she would feel if, like many of her neighbors, she lost everything, including her favorite books.

Parents said Brooke organized the event, booked the room at the JCC and set up crafts and games to keep the youngsters entertained while they browsed through the donated books.

“We just let her run with it,” Jamie Lee said in an interview. “We always knew she could pull it off.”

In an interview with a Houston newspaper, Brooke admitted to being an avid reader, often preferring to read her favorite stories rather than watch their big-screen adaptations.

“The books are always better than the movies,” she said in the interview.

Claudia Macias, author of “I Love You Even When You Cry,” is mother to two daughters who attend school with Brooke.

During an interview, Macias said she helped with the event and praised Brooke’s efforts:

“It’s just wonderful to see children – young adults – at this age stop and thinking about how they can help others.”

Keep up the good work, Brooke!