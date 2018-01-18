Menu
Cocaine Read this Next

Houston doctor's license temporarily revoked over alleged drug use
Advertisement

It’s that time of year again:

The second annual Houston Women’s March is scheduled for this Saturday morning, January 20, starting at 9:30 a.m.


According to the event’s website, supporters will meet at the the Buffalo Bayou Water Works building on Sabine Street and head toward City Hall at 10:00 a.m.

The rally at City Hall is said to include guest speakers, entertainment and a voter registration drive.

Last year, Houston’s march coincided with Inauguration Day and reportedly brought more than 22,000 participants to downtown Houston to protest remarks and behaviors toward women made by the then-incoming administration.

A year later, organizers and participants said they are set to once again march in protest, this time to demonstrate against the growing scandals of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

RELATED: Be In The Know For The Chicago’s Women’s March This Weekend

According to a press release from the march’s organizers, the goal of the event is to “organize progressives in Texas for the ‘4 Cs:’

  • Causes
  • Candidates
  • Communications, and
  • CAST your ballots for the 2018 primaries and general election.”

RELATED: Why conservatives shouldn’t ignore the Women’s March

Robin Paoli, one of the march organizers, and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker wrote on the matter in an editorial published in the Houston Chronicle this week:

“When women in Texas rise up and vote in their best interests, when women in Texas bring their communities to the voting booth, we can create better government and a better nation.”

See you out there, Houston.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement