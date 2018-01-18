It’s that time of year again:

The second annual Houston Women’s March is scheduled for this Saturday morning, January 20, starting at 9:30 a.m.





According to the event’s website, supporters will meet at the the Buffalo Bayou Water Works building on Sabine Street and head toward City Hall at 10:00 a.m.

The rally at City Hall is said to include guest speakers, entertainment and a voter registration drive.

Last year, Houston’s march coincided with Inauguration Day and reportedly brought more than 22,000 participants to downtown Houston to protest remarks and behaviors toward women made by the then-incoming administration.

A year later, organizers and participants said they are set to once again march in protest, this time to demonstrate against the growing scandals of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

According to a press release from the march’s organizers, the goal of the event is to “organize progressives in Texas for the ‘4 Cs:’

Causes

Candidates

Communications, and

CAST your ballots for the 2018 primaries and general election.”

Robin Paoli, one of the march organizers, and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker wrote on the matter in an editorial published in the Houston Chronicle this week:

“When women in Texas rise up and vote in their best interests, when women in Texas bring their communities to the voting booth, we can create better government and a better nation.”

