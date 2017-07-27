Shot and killed by his brother the day after his birthday, friends and family remember O’Cyrus Breaux – forever 14

The life of O’Cyrus Breaux, the 14-year-old boy tragically shot and killed one day after his birthday, was celebrated in an emotional service Wednesday night.

Friends and family mourned the young man, who was an honor roll student and someone whom a coach called “special:”

“Let me just be honest with you all, that boy was special. He was special. He touched my heart,” the coach said in an interview.





Earlier this month, Breaux was killed in an early-morning shooting on the driveway of a home. His older brother, Messiah, confessed to shooting him, but he is not currently facing charges for his sibling’s death.

Breaux’s father Bill Jackson, who lives out of town, was fortunately able to attend the service.

He reflected on the situation in an interview:

“I was going to pick him up and bring him back to Louisiana. I do it every summer. I pick him up, and I spend time with him. In the midst of everything, this happened,” Jackson said.

Donations for funeral expenses can be made at gofundme.com.