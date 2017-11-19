Thursday night, another person posted a video to the social media platform recording themselves firing a gun in a public place.

According to KHOU, authorities arrested two other people last month for posting a similar video of the them shooting into traffic, the video for which also originated in west Houston.





In the video reportedly uploaded Thursday, the poster appeared so close to residential homes, lights could be seen in the background.

The video appears to be posted from a basketball court in Cottage Grove Park just after 10:00 p.m. with text across the bottom reading “Let a n****** try me, I got my glocc [sic] 40.”

Cottage Grove resident Sam Brayden said he heard the shots, at first mistaking them for fireworks, then seeing cars driving away from the park at high speed.

“The first two cars that sped away had no lights on, they went pretty quick,” Brayden said in an interview. “And then a few minutes later, I saw three cars roll out, all with their lights on moving slow.”

HPD is investigating the case and is asking anyone with information helpful to identifying the man to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

