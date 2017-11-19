Menu
Police Line Do Not Cross Tape Read this Next

Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren't related
Advertisement

Thursday night, another person posted a video to the social media platform recording themselves firing a gun in a public place.

According to KHOU, authorities arrested two other people last month for posting a similar video of the them shooting into traffic, the video for which also originated in west Houston.


In the video reportedly uploaded Thursday, the poster appeared so close to residential homes, lights could be seen in the background.

The video appears to be posted from a basketball court in Cottage Grove Park just after 10:00 p.m. with text across the bottom reading “Let a n****** try me, I got my glocc [sic] 40.”

Screen shot of Snapchat.

Cottage Grove resident Sam Brayden said he heard the shots, at first mistaking them for fireworks, then seeing cars driving away from the park at high speed.

“The first two cars that sped away had no lights on, they went pretty quick,” Brayden said in an interview. “And then a few minutes later, I saw three cars roll out, all with their lights on moving slow.”

HPD is investigating the case and is asking anyone with information helpful to identifying the man to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Watch the full footage here.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Working to end their police chases safely, officers are bringing new tactical skills to Houston
Rare Houston

Working to end their police chases safely, officers are bringing new tactical skills to Houston

,
Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related
Rare Houston

Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related

,
Dash cam footage caught the latest display of Houston road rage, and we can’t look away
Rare Houston

Dash cam footage caught the latest display of Houston road rage, and we can’t look away

,
Houstonians are headed to NRG today, but it’s not to watch some football
Rare Houston

Houstonians are headed to NRG today, but it’s not to watch some football

,
Advertisement