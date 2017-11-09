Texans QB Deshaun Watson recovering from ACL surgery, and he’s made a comeback before

Houston Texans fans can rest easy knowing their rookie quarterback is on the road to recovery following ACL surgery.

Deshaun Watson underwent the surgery on Wednesday morning for a torn ACL, which happened running drills during practice last week.

Based on a Tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, doctors did not find any additional damage during the operation, which is good news for Watson and Texans fans.

Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson underwent ACL surgery this morning in Houston, per source; doctors did not find any additional damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2017

According to his former coach at Clemson, this is not the first time Watson suffered a torn ACL, suffering from the same injury once before during his freshman year.





Coach Dabo Swinney said his past injury showed Watson is made of what it takes to stage a comeback on the field:

“All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the national championship game twice and of course we won it last year,” Swinney said in an interview. “He started all 30 games the last two years here. I have no doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.”

Doctors say recovery time for an ACL injury is usually around 6 to 8 months, but many athletes are able to make a full recovery to play at the same level as before their injury.

Texans fans are hoping Watson will fall into the latter category.

Last week, Watson posted a letter to fans on his Twitter:

Clearly he’s Houston strong. Hang in there, Deshaun!