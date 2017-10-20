Two decades after she died, Selena is finally getting the recognition she deserves

During her short lifetime, Tejano superstar Selena captured the hearts of people all over the world.

However, despite her massive success as a recording artist — including being the first woman and youngest person ever to win the Grammy for best Mexican/American album — she is still not recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans of the beloved singer, who became a role model as much as an entertainer, longed for the day she would be honored with one of the coveted honors.





Now, over two decades after her death, the wait is finally over.

Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla announced the upcoming award on Instagram:

“This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena’s life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams.”

On November 3, Los Angeles will celebrate “Selena Day,” with her star set to be unveiled in the “recording” section of the walk as part of the festivities.

Suzette Quintanilla, along with other members the Quintanilla family, will reportedly join Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler at the presentation.

Texas actress and fellow honoree Eva Longoria is also said to be attending the event.

When the two stars were announced, Longoria posted in honor of Selena, who she described as one of her idols.

Walk officials said Selena’s star will be placed in front of Capitol Records, which is located on 1750 Vine Street in Hollywood.

Gone too soon, but never forgotten. ¡Siempre Selena!