Two suspects are on the lam after evading cops in a N. Harris County chase early Tuesday morning

It’s undetermined what caused police in north Harris County to begin chasing two suspects early Tuesday morning.

What is known is the two men escaped, and now K9 dogs, along with their human counterparts, are on the hunt.

The chase started sometime before 6:00 a.m. on I-45 North past FM 1960.

Vehicle pursuit has ended in north Houston, near Cypress Station. A foot search in ongoing at this time. #HouNews CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 18, 2017

Police say suspects crashed into a fence in the 700 block of Sandy Run, near the Rock Creek Apartments. They then jumped out of the vehicle and disappeared into the neighborhood.





Currently, the men are still at large.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600 or contact your local police.