Earlier this month, United Airlines confirmed it will soon offer non-stop service on its 44-seat Embraer 145 aircraft from its Houston hub at Bush Intercontinental Airport to the Canton-Akron airport in Ohio this summer.





The airline will reportedly also offer non-stop flights from its northern Ohio stop to its hubs at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and the Newark, NJ, airport.

Passengers can catch the first flight from Akron scheduled for take off Friday, June 8, at 7:00 a.m. EST and scheduled to land at Intercontinental at 8:50 a.m. CST, for a total flight time of 2 hours, 50 minutes.

The maiden flight from Houston will leave at 6:30 p.m. CST scheduled to land in Akron at 10:12 p.m. EST, for a total flight time 2 hours, 42 minutes.

The Canton-Akron airport, just 40 miles south of Cleveland, serves a region rich in sports legend, with Canton home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Akron home of basketball superstar LeBron James.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers are currently pushing a 26-17 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference, six games behind the leading Boston Celtics.

The King’s contract with his hometown team is set to expire at the end of this season, and observers are reportedly beginning to speculate, if Cleveland fails to win a championship, James could leave Ohio.

One of the destinations in the mix among spectators for James’ next season is none other than Houston playing for Rockets, who are currently 30-12, three games behind the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors for first place in the Western Conference.

If James did come to Houston, he would join perennial All-Stars Chris Paul and James Harden to create a similar “super-team” to the one he played with in Miami, including Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade.

NBA Finals are scheduled to start May 31, with a potential Game 7 tipping off as late as June 17.

Whether James will be on the court with the Cavaliers, or on a non-stop United Airlines flight from Akron to Houston, remains undetermined.