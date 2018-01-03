A violent car crash in Humble during the early morning hours of Wednesday split one vehicle in half, killing two people.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1960 and Wilson Road when an SUV traveling on Wilson slammed into a Dodge Charger passing through the intersection.





RELATED: 4-year-old Texas boy dies days after treehouse collapsed on him

The force of the impact caused the Charger to smash into a nearby metal utility pole, splitting the car in half.

Both the driver and the passenger perished in the crash.

First responders transported the driver of the SUV to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police are investigating to determine which vehicle may have run the red light.

RELATED: 4-year-old Texas boy tugs at heartstrings by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

“There’s debris and vehicle parts everywhere,” Lt. Mike Nansel of the Humble Police Department told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s too soon to speculate how they struck.”

Eastbound lanes of FM 1960 were closed for several hours as a result of the accident.