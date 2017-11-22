Menu
There's one animated character who knows all about Texas, and he lives in a pineapple
After performing at the Survivor Series pay-per-view filmed in Houston, WWE wrestler Naomi said she received a stone cold welcome from someone in the Bayou City.


The wrestler, whose real name is Trinity Fatu, posted on Instagram she discovered her car broken into on Saturday night, as the the WWE Survivor series took place, tarnishing her opinion of the city.

She tagged the photo #houstonitsbeengreatnot.

The star said she lost “irreplaceable items” to the alleged thieves, but she provided few details about their nature.

Later, Fatu posted the location of the car break in on Twitter, saying it did not occur at the Toyota Center, where the wrestling series took place.

She gave the address of the break in as 15800 North Freeway, which is a location of Buffalo Wild Wings close to I-45 near Greenspoint.

On Twitter, she posted a photo of her broken into vehicle, mentioning the loss of her ElfOmi, which is a small figurine representing her wrestling personality.

The star frequently features the now-lost elf on social media.

Ironically, Fatu said she came to Houston to help raise money for the city’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey, proving no good deed goes unpunished.

Fortunately, her day wasn’t all bad:

Fatu said she met Houston rapper Travis Scott and performed in front of thousands at the Toyota Center.

