A few days ago, Demi Lovato showed off her toned physique in a racy post on Instagram late Wednesday, full beach body and numerous tattoos on display.





“In ❤️ with this bathing suit… 😌🍒💋,” the pop star wrote.

Well, her love for the bathing suit has not diminished since then. Earlier today, the 25-year-old shared another image of herself wearing the same bathing suit — only this time, she showed the world what it looked like from behind.

Lovato added the image to her Instagram story, which means it wont be there for much longer.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner responds to fans who think she might be the next pregnant Kardashian

The “Confident” singer celebrated five years of sobriety in March and marked the occasion by hand delivering donations to various charities in Los Angeles.

She also paid tribute to the milestone with a post on Instagram.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” she shared alongside a screenshot of her progress tracker. “So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

Back in November, the songbird joined British radio DJ Clara Amfo is an acoustic session, where she slayed some of her greatest hits. Backed by only a small band and a couple of background singers, she treated viewers to songs including a slow-tempo version of summer hit “Sorry Not Sorry” and a soulful rendition of throwback classic “Skyscraper.”

🎧 @ddlovato talking that talk is THE BEST way to start the week! Watch 👉 https://t.co/48RuyzVNDg pic.twitter.com/n7DTqD1fmF — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 13, 2017

The emotional performances that Lovato gave of her songs were definitely a nod to her meaningfulness of her new album. In an interview with Billboard Magazine ahead of the Sept. 29 release of her sixth studio album “Tell Me You Love Me,” Lovato revealed that album shared a close relationship with the events depicted in her YouTube documentary, “Simply Complicated.”

She told Billboard that the documentary — which followed Lovato as she recorded her album while dealing with substance abuse issues, an eating disorder and the end of her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama — was an opportunity for her to share her narrative with fans.

“The making of this album was very important, and I’ve gone through a lot of changes,” she said. “I’ve gone through a couple breakups, and I went through a lot in my past, so being able to talk about those things and explain them to my fans is fulfilling — and it’s kind of relieving.”

Lovato’s past has definitely made a difference in the sound of her music, and it’s no surprising that her willingness to be open has fans reveling in it.

“I think that’s what makes me a role model for people, is that I’m not perfect,” she said. “It’s that I’m honest about where I am, but I think for so long I’ve been such a strong advocate for the things I believe in, and certain things I still struggle with.”