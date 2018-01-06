Kim Zolciak-Biermann had a bit of a scary experience at the beach with her family, but at least she had a new bikini to show off in the process. The “Real Housewife of Atlanta” shared the story on Instagram on Saturday, and used the opportunity to share quite a racy snap.





“See that little aqua bike .. well at @arianabiermann and I took it out into the ocean and thought we were going to die!” she wrote. “We couldn’t pedal one more second.. out of breath, legs burning, heart pumping….KROY to the rescue. I thought shit I’m so out of shape WTF!!! Then hubby figured out the damn wheels were full of water.. so needless to say I’m in shape bitches.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann gushes over the man she never thought she’d marry in her advice for the new year

In the photo, however, Zolciak-Biermann casually lounges on the beach in her new bikini with her assets on full display. Just a day earlier, she shared quite a similar photo, this time striking a pose and writing, “No sunshine in the sky but there’s sunshine in my [heart].”

Last month, Zolciak-Biermann opened up about her unexpected relationship with husband Kroy and encouraged fans to open their hearts in 2018.

“My point is YOU NEVER KNOW!” she said at the time. “Open your heart and mind in 2018 you might be surprised with what you find. Kroy is the best thing that has EVER happened to me and I’m so grateful everyday for him.. every single day!! So grateful that when I think about him and all the joy he has brought me I tear up. Stop assuming and start living! Do it for YOU! God has a plan!! Ler go and Let God!”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter throws major shade at her mom’s “RHOA” co-star in ongoing feud