Congratulations are in order for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie!

The royal family announced the engagement of Princess Eugenie to boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on Jan. 22 with a post on social media.





“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” the statement read alongside a photo of the couple together.

RELATED: Prince Harry had the funniest reaction when a little boy tried to make a move on Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah (formerly Sarah Ferguson), Duchess of York.

The proud mom took to social media early Monday sharing several photos of the couple together using hashtags “#engagement” and “#eugieandjack.”

In the first image, she shared a photo of the newly engaged couple with words overlaid on the image reading, “A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony.”

She added, “Total joy!! #engagement @TheDukeOfYork” in the tweet.

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

Prince Andrew responded to the news of his daughter’s engagement by retweeting his ex-wife and sharing the official statement from Buckingham Palace on his own official Twitter.

The couple are reportedly planning an autumn 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same venue Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle on May 19.