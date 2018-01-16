Menu
American comedian Will Ferrell stunned tennis fans with a surprise appearance at the Australian Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, January 16th.

Ferrell made his way onto the court to interview tennis ace Roger Federer after his straight-sets victory in the first round, and he was clearly channeling his most famous creation: the Anchorman himself, Ron Burgundy.


The crowd at Rod Laver Aren in Melbourne were in hysterics as Ferrell wowed them with his genius improvisational skills — although Federer’s might want to take a few improve classes at his local community center.

“You’re 32 years old, you seem ageless,” Ferrell asked Federer. He then asked the tennis star if he was a “witch or a vampire,” as the spectators roared with laughter.

Federer chuckled and retired tennis great-turn-broadcaster John McEnroe jokingly asked, “Which one’s better?”

“Probably a vampire.” Ferrell said.

Check out the interview below:

Naturally, Ferrell’s surprise appearance on the court delighted many Twitter users.

But not everyone was happy:

Some people just like their tennis pure and comedy-free.

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis.
Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Millennial New Year's resolutions is Twitter's newest meme — and millennials won't be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

A computer just wrote a brand-new "Harry Potter" chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that's about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

