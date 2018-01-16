American comedian Will Ferrell stunned tennis fans with a surprise appearance at the Australian Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, January 16th.
Ferrell made his way onto the court to interview tennis ace Roger Federer after his straight-sets victory in the first round, and he was clearly channeling his most famous creation: the Anchorman himself, Ron Burgundy.
The crowd at Rod Laver Aren in Melbourne were in hysterics as Ferrell wowed them with his genius improvisational skills — although Federer’s might want to take a few improve classes at his local community center.
“You’re 32 years old, you seem ageless,” Ferrell asked Federer. He then asked the tennis star if he was a “witch or a vampire,” as the spectators roared with laughter.
Federer chuckled and retired tennis great-turn-broadcaster John McEnroe jokingly asked, “Which one’s better?”
“Probably a vampire.” Ferrell said.
Check out the interview below:
Naturally, Ferrell’s surprise appearance on the court delighted many Twitter users.
But not everyone was happy:
Some people just like their tennis pure and comedy-free.
