American comedian Will Ferrell stunned tennis fans with a surprise appearance at the Australian Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, January 16th.

Ferrell made his way onto the court to interview tennis ace Roger Federer after his straight-sets victory in the first round, and he was clearly channeling his most famous creation: the Anchorman himself, Ron Burgundy.





The crowd at Rod Laver Aren in Melbourne were in hysterics as Ferrell wowed them with his genius improvisational skills — although Federer’s might want to take a few improve classes at his local community center.

“You’re 32 years old, you seem ageless,” Ferrell asked Federer. He then asked the tennis star if he was a “witch or a vampire,” as the spectators roared with laughter.

Federer chuckled and retired tennis great-turn-broadcaster John McEnroe jokingly asked, “Which one’s better?”

“Probably a vampire.” Ferrell said.

Check out the interview below:

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?" Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions… 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Naturally, Ferrell’s surprise appearance on the court delighted many Twitter users.

“Its great to be here with Roger Federer and John Mcintosh”

– Will Ferrell 😂😂😂#AusOpen — Sakun Sankalana ⚓️ (@Sakun_SD) January 16, 2018

OH MY GOD WILL FERRELL IS ON COURT INTERVIEWING FED. I’M LEGIT DYING 😂😂😂#7Tennis #AusOpen — Michelle Palmer (@Doomacheal) January 16, 2018

Will Ferrell interviewing Roger Federer after a match. I’ve seen it all now. 😂 #AusOpen — Joe Kennard (@JoeKennard) January 16, 2018

But not everyone was happy:

Come on channel 7…that Will Ferrell interview with Roger Federer was just stupid. Of course Federer handled it well, as always, but how about sticking to tennis. — Adrian Broadby (@healthade) January 16, 2018

@AustralianOpen who the hell organised that stupid embarrassing Will Ferrell debacle. So not comical — Jack Coad (@jaycoad) January 16, 2018

This Will Ferrell bit is painful. — Matt Goss (@mattgoss_) January 16, 2018

Some people just like their tennis pure and comedy-free.

