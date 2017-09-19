When these DIY bath bombs fizzle in the tub, toys pop out

There are few things Mommy enjoys more than a long soak in a hot bath. And every once in a while, I like to add a bath bomb.

But who says I’m the only one allowed to have bath time fun?

Bath bombs have grown in popularity lately, to the point where they’re even sold at grocery stores like Whole Foods. But they’re expensive. So, I decided to make some for my kids — and, for added fun, I put toys inside!





You will need:

1 cup baking soda

½ cup Epsom salt

½ cup citric acid

1 tablespoon jojoba oil

½ teaspoon essential oil (your choice of fragrance — I used lavender)

Small toys

Food coloring

Bath bomb molds (you can also use measuring cups)

Did you know: Citric acid is what causes bath bombs to fizz when they hit the water. It works with the baking soda to make carbon dioxide bubbles.

This is a simple, colorful way to make the chore of bathing your children more fun — because, if you don’t have fun, this parenting thing is going to be a long trip.

