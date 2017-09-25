Cream cheese pie is a real thing and it has a biscuit crust, so it’s time to start baking

Could anything be more decadent than a cream cheese pie with a biscuit crust? It’s topped with a sour cream whipped topping if you need more convincing. A little bit of lemon gives the pie an extra punch.
Give it a try and it might just make its way into your regular rotation.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the crust:
- 1½ cups of leftover biscuit crumbs, from approximately 4 biscuits
- 6 tablespoons of melted butter
- healthy sprinkle of cinnamon
- splash of vanilla
For the filling:
- 9 ounces cream cheese
- ¼ cup cream
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup of sugar
- juice of one lemon
- sprinkle of salt
- splash of vanilla
For the topping:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- healthy splash of vanilla
Find the full recipe on Callie’s Biscuits.