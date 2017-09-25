Cream cheese pie is a real thing and it has a biscuit crust, so it’s time to start baking
Callie's Biscuits
Cream cheese pie is a real thing and it has a biscuit crust, so it’s time to start baking

Could anything be more decadent than a cream cheese pie with a biscuit crust? It’s topped with a sour cream whipped topping if you need more convincing. A little bit of lemon gives the pie an extra punch.

Give it a try and it might just make its way into your regular rotation.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the crust:

  • 1½ cups of leftover biscuit crumbs, from approximately 4 biscuits
  • 6 tablespoons of melted butter

  • healthy sprinkle of cinnamon
  • splash of vanilla

For the filling:

  • 9 ounces cream cheese
  • ¼ cup cream
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • juice of one lemon
  • sprinkle of salt
  • splash of vanilla

For the topping:

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • healthy splash of vanilla

Find the full recipe on Callie’s Biscuits.

