Her red white and blue Fourth of July potato salad has a special ingredient that sets it apart from all the rest

Happy Fourth of July! I love America, and I love any holiday that involves eating, so I’m going to share some fun, patriotic recipes to serve at your Independence Day cookout.

If you love blue cheese as much as I do, this red white and blue potato salad has your name all over it. Tyson and summer intern Lawson don’t like it, which means more potato salad for me!

You will need:

2 pounds red potatoes

5 ounces blue cheese

½ cup green onions

½ cup mayonnaise (or maybe a little more)



½ teaspoon fresh dill

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon ground mustard

1 pound bacon

Did you know: There’s a better way to cook bacon. Skip the stove and instead spread out the bacon on a sheet. Bake it in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, then enjoy your perfect crispy bacon. You’re welcome.

Again, this one is pretty much for blue cheese lovers only. But if you’re one of those people, this is bound to become your new favorite side dish. It pairs perfectly with a burger.

