Mexican spices meet cheesy pasta in a dish no kid — or grownup — can refuse

Can’t decide between Mexican and Italian food tonight? You can have both!

These stuffed shells from Like Mother Like Daughter are bursting with beef and cheese, and are cooked in a zesty enchilada sauce. They’re bound to become a favorite in your house!

You will need:

1 pound ground beef

½ cup yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

4 ounces cream cheese



20-25 jumbo pasta shells

10 ounces enchilada sauce

1 cup salsa

1¼ cups cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Get the full recipe at Like Mother Like Daughter.