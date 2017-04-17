Mexican spices meet cheesy pasta in a dish no kid — or grownup — can refuse
Can’t decide between Mexican and Italian food tonight? You can have both!

These stuffed shells from Like Mother Like Daughter are bursting with beef and cheese, and are cooked in a zesty enchilada sauce. They’re bound to become a favorite in your house!

You will need:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • ½ cup yellow onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
  • 4 ounces cream cheese

  • 20-25 jumbo pasta shells
  • 10 ounces enchilada sauce
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1¼ cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • ½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Get the full recipe at Like Mother Like Daughter.

