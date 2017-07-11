These pizza rolls have been re-pinned on Pinterest more than a million times, so they must be good

Not that you have to talk us into eating pizza rolls or anything, but when you come across a good-looking recipe, you’ve got to re-pin it for later, right? And if a million other people are doing it, this little rolls must be worth a shot.

This recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything does look downright delicious. She also has several other pins that have hit the million mark; you can check out the full list on her blog.





Here’s what you’ll need:

1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough

4 cheese sticks, halved

1 (3.5-ounce) package sliced pepperoni

Marinara sauce for dipping

And step it up a notch with garlic butter glaze: