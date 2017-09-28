These 5 foods are the secret to making your terrible PMS go away

If you have bad PMS, this video shows exactly what you should be eating to lessen your symptoms.

Thanks to Pop Sugar, Dr. Oz shares the vitamins and minerals that help ease specific problems that come along with PMS. He shares exactly how to increase each vitamin on the days you need it most by adding certain foods to your diet.

Apparently, pineapple, which contains manganese, helps with both bloating and mood.

Watch to find out what all five foods are, and be sure to keep them in mind next time your least favorite time of the month comes around.



