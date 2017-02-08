If you want your kids to be healthy, stable, and happy, raise them in one of these states

Part of the American dream is raising happy, healthy children who grow up to become successful and productive members of society.

As parents, we want to give our kids the very best, so it’s important to create nurturing environments. According to a new study, some places are better for that than others.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine which are best (and worst) for raising children.

The publication considered several factors to rank each state by “family fun,” “health & safety,” “education & child care,” “affordability,” and “socioeconomics.”

New England and the Heartland fared well, with several states from both regions placing comfortably in the top 10. The bottom 10 is made up primarily of states in the Southeast and Southwest.

North Dakota took the list’s coveted number one spot. It ranked in the top five for highest median family salary (#5), most affordable housing (#3), lowest percent of families below poverty level (#4), and lowest divorce rate (#2).

The worst state for raising a family, according to WalletHub, is New Mexico. While the Land of Enchantment ranked in the top half for “family fun” (#18), it came in dead last for “affordability,” and was #50 in both “education & child care” and “socioeconomics.” It also fared poorly on lowest violent-crime rate (#48) and lowest percent of families below poverty level (#50).

The top 10 includes:

1. North Dakota

2. New Hampshire

3. Vermont

4. Minnesota

5. Nebraska

6. Massachusetts

7. New Jersey

8. Iowa

9. Connecticut

10. South Dakota

And the bottom 10:

42. Alabama

43. West Virginia

44. Georgia

45. Arizona

46. Alaska

47. Nevada

48. Louisiana

49. District of Columbia

50. Mississippi

51. New Mexico

For those who are and choose to remain child-free, the five states with the fewest families with kids are:

1. West Virginia

2. Florida

3. Maine

4. Hawaii

5. Delaware

But for those who want their rugrats to be surrounded by peers, these states have the most families with children:

1. Utah

2. Alaska

3. Texas

4. California

5. Colorado

