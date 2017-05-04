Think you have an idea for a dream home? Wait until you see inside this $250 millon mansion

You’ll never believe what the inside of this mega-mansion looks like. Not only do you get the house, but it comes furnished with everything you need to live the billionaire lifestyle.

“TODAY” recently toured the 38,000-square-foot property, which comes equipped with the largest television ever built for a home.

In addition to the property itself, the garage comes with $30 million worth of collectible cars, the wine cellar includes 2,500 bottles, and there’s even a helipad.





The house is perfect for hosting parties of any size with more than 17,000 square feet of entertainment space, which includes a 40-seat theater, three gourmet kitchens, and six bars. If guests have too much to drink, that’s no problem, either. The house has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. And just wait until you see the pool.