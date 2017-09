That’s right, you don’t have to deal with the only hassle caused by shopping on Amazon any longer.

Instead of packing and mailing returns back to the company, you can drop them off at Kohl’s and they will do it all for you for free. How awesome is that?!

Starting in October, Chicago and Los Angeles will be the first test markets. We can’t wait until this service is offered nationwide.