Your stove burners are probably filthy, but there’s an effortless way to clean them

Are your burners absolutely filthy? If you use the stove regularly, they probably are.

But cleaning them is easier than you think. And best of all, you don’t need to use any elbow grease to do it!

You will need:

Ammonia

Big plastic bags

Your dirty filthy burners

At first, I tried to place my burner on a cookie sheet, add ammonia, and cover the whole thing with plastic wrap. That didn’t work for several reasons:





Ammonia isn’t supposed to be used on aluminum. It was hard to get the plastic wrap to cooperate. The fumes were really getting to me. (Protect your airways, people!)

Using massive plastic bags is so much easier, so learn from my mistakes and do that instead!

