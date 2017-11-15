A Texas truck driver has been displaying a huge anti-Trump message around town, and it has residents so fired up that the local prosecutor is considering pressing charges against the driver.





“I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359,” Sheriff Troy E. Nehls of Fort Bend County wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of the truck. “If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

In the picture, the profanity on the truck’s large, rear windshield sticker is censored, but viewers can still easily make out its offensive message, which targets both the president and his supporters and reads, “F**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him.”

In the comments, Sheriff Nehls went on to point out the specific Texas law that could land the driver of the truck in serious trouble. The disorderly conduct law establishes that a person is in violation if he or she should intentionally or knowingly use “abusive, indecent, profane, or vulgar language in a public place, and the language by its very utterance tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace.” The driver could also be in violation if it’s determined he or she made “an offensive gesture or display in a public place, and the gesture or display tends to incite an immediate breach of peace.”

When Rare reached for comment, a representative for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded by saying, “Sorry but at this time we are not sending out a press release and we will not be sharing the name of the person who owns the truck.”

