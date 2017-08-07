Months after it was cancelled, ABC still maintains “Last Man Standing’s” demise had nothing to do with Trump

Following the cancellation of the Tim Allen led show “Last Man Standing,” ABC faced a large amount of criticism from the program’s conservative-leaning core audience. In contrast to many sitcoms on television, “Last Man Standing” had a sense of humor that leaned heavily conservative, perhaps influenced by Allen’s own politics.

During a Television Critics Association press event on Sunday in Los Angeles, ABC entertainment head Channing Dungey was once again asked about the show’s cancellation, despite positive ratings.

“Politics had absolutely nothing to do with it,” Dungey said, once again, on Sunday.





“We have actors on our shows who have all sorts of political views. Tim Allen is a valuable part of the Disney family and has been for a very long time.”

In May, Dungey said that cancelling the program had been a difficult decision.

“[‘Last Man Standing’] was a challenging one for me, because it was a steady performer in the ratings,” she said. “Once we made the decision to not continue with comedies on Friday, that was where we landed.”