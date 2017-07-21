One veteran flew his American flag at every Braves game until he was forced to take it down

An Army veteran’s tradition of flying an American flag before every Atlanta Braves home game nearly came to an end when he was told to take down the flag during Monday night’s tailgate.

Adam Murdock was approached by a parking attendant before the game and was informed that flying an American flag violated their policy. He was then told that he must remove the flag.

“There was no explanation, there was no policy in writing other than today that flag needs to come down,” he said. “I’m an Army veteran, I fought for the right for Americans to fly their flags, and for someone to tell you, you can’t fly it at a baseball game, that’s not the right place.”





Murdock appreciates what the Braves organization does to help veterans but was still upset by the order.

“They treat vets with the utmost respect. The way they treat people who have served our country is top notch. To be treated that way by one of their employees is not only offsetting, but it was disappointing,” he said.

Pretty confused as to why the American flag had to be taken down from my friends' tailgate. @Braves & @SunTrustPark any answers? pic.twitter.com/xrvMnVqtie — Haley Janas (@HaleyJanas) July 18, 2017

The Braves have since apologized to Murdock and indicated that no such policy on flags exists. Murdock plans to proudly fly his flag at the next home game.

“My whole life, it’s been our country, our family and the Braves,” he said.

