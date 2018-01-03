Until recently, it was actually illegal for anyone in the state of Oregon to refill their own car with gas. Motorists would drive up to a gas pump, where an employee would pump the gas for them. That all changed when House Bill 2482 — which was passed last year by Gov. Kate Brown — went into effect on Monday, January 1st, 2018: A day that will live in infamy (but only if you’re an Oregonian).





Local news station KTVL CBS 10 News asked their viewers via a Facebook post what they thought of the new law and over 18,000 people responded. It turns out that some people REALLY liked having someone else pump their gas and they’re REALLY mad about potentially having to do it for themselves.

Twitter user @Kristebtipsy initially brought a few of the best reactions to light”

So they changed the law in Oregon to let people pump their own gas and the Facebook comments on the news story are amazing. pic.twitter.com/MZ7jcBQRUF — Kristen (@Kristytipsy) January 2, 2018

Here’s a few of the gems:

“Yuck! Pumping my [own] fuel in freezing temperatures and handling a nasty ole fuel nozzle that 50 other people have touched that day (and who knows what cooties are on there), no thank you. It’s nice to not have to pump your own fuel.”

“I go to work at 5 in the morning. Not a lot of people at the gas pumps at that time in the morning. And yes, I will not feel safe pumping my own gas … Not to mention it’s freezing and rainy. So thank you to all who voted to change it. You have now taken away a nice luxury that most of us enjoyed.”

“Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don’t want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea.”

“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian … I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!”

“I’ve lived in this state all my life and I REFUSE to pump my own gas … This a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas.”

It’s not all doom and gloom for lazy Oregonians, however. The Bend Bulletin, an Oregon newspaper, reports that a few of the gas stations they contacted had no plans of changing the way their customers refuel.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to make a change,” cashier Shelby Perkins told the paper. “Our regular, longtime customers love coming here and talking to us while we pump their gas.”

Perkins confirmed that many of her customers probably don’t know how to pump gas anyway.

Corina Wright, manager of Towne Pump & Pantry in Prineville, also told The Bulletin that their attendants will also continue to pump gas for motorists.

“It’s staying the way it is,” she said.

The law forbidding people in the state from filling up their own tanks was introduced 65 years ago. Oregon was the second state after New Jersey, the only other state to have such a law on its books.

Clearly New Jersey doesn’t trust people to not blow themselves up while pumping gas, and would rather leave the job to professionals.

It's OK, people of Oregon. @NASCAR drivers don't like to pump their own gas, either. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/qlKgAmSMJj — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) January 3, 2018

1. Moves to Oregon.

2. Opens “How to Pump Gas” training school.

3. pic.twitter.com/JACdS5hHAB — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) January 3, 2018