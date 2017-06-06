A farmer is dead after his dog got in his tractor and took the controls

A prominent dairy farmer, local councillor and real estate investor from Hewish, in North Somerset, U.K., is dead after his own piece of equipment rolled over him and he subsequently suffered a heart attack.

Derek Mead, 70, was working on his farm on Monday, June 5 when his dog allegedly jumped into the cab and inadvertently started the tractor. The Telegraph reports that Mead was pinned under his JCB farm loader, which could refer to several pieces of equipment, all of which weigh over 10,000 pounds.

His cause of death has not been officially confirmed by authorities.





A statement from the Mead family, who have been farming that land since the 1400s, had the following statement:

It is with heavy hearts that we have to let you know that our father and grandfather, Derek Mead, was killed in a tragic accident on his farm. He was doing what he loved and has been doing since he was a young boy. The family thank you for all your kind messages during this time.

Councillors, even those on the opposite side of the aisle, had kind words for Mead as well.

Our statement about the tragic death of Cllr Derek Mead. pic.twitter.com/XCumSCme0m — North Somerset (@NorthSomersetC) June 5, 2017

Councillor Martin Williams told the Telegraph he’ll greatly miss Mead’s presence in Council.

We may have been on opposite sides of the council chamber but we always had a good laugh afterwards. Every time you saw me you would shake my hand and tell me, ‘I’ll have you lot one day!’ Legend, I’ll miss you loads mate. Sleep well.

Mead’s colorful personality and sense of humor are a common thread among those mourning his loss.