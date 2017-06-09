A fight to the death between these two creatures was caught on camera

This isn’t something you’ll see every day.

In a face-off in a bathroom, a fight to the death between a spider and a scorpion was caught on camera.

The video shows the scorpion entangled in the spider’s web, unable to get free. The spider notices and moves closer to the scorpion, and the two stare each other down.

The spider then approaches the scorpion, and the battle commences. The spider emerges victorious, with the scorpion unable to escape being spun in the web.



