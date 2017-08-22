Beachgoers watched in horror as a poor seal close to shore was torn apart by Great White shark

People who had gathered on Monday at Nauset Beach in Cape Cod, Mass. to witness the solar eclipse were thrown for a loop when a seal swimming close to shore was torn open by a shark.

Those who witnessed the attack from up close said that there was “blood everywhere.”

“I was in the water … people started yelling ‘shark.’ I got out and saw blood coming out of the seal … there was blood everywhere,” Patrick O’Brien told the Cape Cod Times.





Thayer Wade, another witness to the incident, identified the shark as a Great White.

“I looked up and saw the dorsal fin and the tail of what was a great white shark,” he told CBS Boston. “You didn’t know if it was a seal or a human so it was kind of a heart-stopping moment.”

This makes sense when you consider recent sightings and warnings about a Great White “boom” in the region. In late June, it was clear concerns were rising about the Great White presence in Cape Cod’s waters.

Before too long, the seal washed ashore and the beach was closed down.