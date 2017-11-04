Deer tries out crime with a messy late night break-in, and it was all caught on video

A North Carolina woman was startled early Friday morning by a four-legged intruder that appeared equally frightened.

Amanda McNeil shared this home security video with @WFMY It shows a deer running in her townhouse in @CityofWS 🦌 🦌 pic.twitter.com/UcRT52R6Q2 — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) November 3, 2017

Amanda McNeil was awakened by her security alarm at about 4 a.m., WFMY reported. When she went to investigate, she found her house in shambles — and a deer.

McNeil said the deer entered the house through a bedroom window and was injured in the incident. She managed to get the deer out of her house. Surveillance video captured part of the chaotic scene.



