Caught on video

Deer tries out crime with a messy late night break-in, and it was all caught on video

A North Carolina woman was startled early Friday morning by a four-legged intruder that appeared equally frightened.

Amanda McNeil was awakened by her security alarm at about 4 a.m., WFMY reported. When she went to investigate, she found her house in shambles — and a deer.

McNeil said the deer entered the house through a bedroom window and was injured in the incident. She managed to get the deer out of her house. Surveillance video captured part of the chaotic scene.


