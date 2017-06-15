Detectives are searching for these men who chose healthy weapons in an assault over a ham and cheese sandwich

The NYPD is searching for two men who were captured on video pegging avocados at a store employee in the Bronx after a dispute involving a sandwich order.

In surveillance camera video captured on May 29, both men take turns throwing avocados and bananas at employees of the Stadium Gourmet Deli on 161st Street in the Bronx, New York. One of the two also throws items off store shelves.

Police say one thrown avocado broke a victim’s jaw and caused facial fractures. That employee, 21 year-old Amir Alzabibi, had just started working there.





Avocados are normally used as a source of vital monounsaturated fatty acids and 20 vitamins and minerals, not weapons.

The disagreement began when one of the suspects received a ham and cheese sandwich instead of a sausage and cheese sandwich. When the owner told them the deli worker did not speak English, the men got angry.

CBS New York says the NYPD has identified one suspect, but is not publicly revealing their name — or even suggesting which of the two they have identified.

Store owner Hany Girgis is troubled by the assault.

“Somebody try to give you service, how you throw avocado? This is no good,” he told CBS New York.