A family found a black bear pondering the meaning of life on their porch and the world is a better place for it

A family had the camera rolling when a hungry black bear paid a visit to a home in Wells, Maine.

At one point the bear looked lost in thought, though he was probably just waiting for that next meal to come into view.

Video of the unscheduled visit was recorded by Keith Barreras and broadcast by WMTW8. Just a sliding glass door separated Barreras and the black bear.

The bear sniffs around the porch and looks through the glass door before returning to its main interest: a loaded bird feeder.

After emerging from hibernation, hungry black bears, which are omnivores, seek any food they can find. With expanding sprawl and human settlement, it’s often human food.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bear population in Maine alone has grown to 36,000, which is up from about 30,000 a decade ago. That makes encounters between people and bears much more likely.