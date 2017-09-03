Man wins bet by sitting on a beehive without pants

A New Zealand beekeeper may have chosen the very hardest way to pay his rent, sitting on an open beehive for 30 seconds to win a bet.

RELATED: 7 buzzy facts you probably didn’t know about bees

Jamie Grainger is a beekeeper in rural New Zealand, reports the New York Post. He wouldn’t let a bet like this go unchallenged, especially when $1000 New Zealand dollars (about $715 USD) was on the line.

So he did it. Shockingly, he doesn’t recommend it.

“As you can imagine, you [ass] swells up,” he told the Post. We can imagine, Jamie.



