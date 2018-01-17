The grieving family of a recently deceased woman named Sandra Bennett was shocked when they were twice presented with the bodies of other women before being told that their loved one had been mistakenly cremated.





“It’s just like a horror story,” one of Bennett’s relatives told CBC News.

Bennett’s open-casket visitation was about to begin at the Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick, located in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley when her widower, Gary, noticed that something wasn’t right.

Gary informed the staff at the funeral home that the woman in the casket was not his wife. Staff members then wheeled the casket away and brought in a different casket that also didn’t contain Sandra’s body — however, the body inside was wearing Sandra’s clothes.

After removing the second body, the penny dropped, and the staff realized that they mistakenly cremated Sandra’s body.

Adam Tipert of the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors is reportedly looking into how the Serenity Funeral Home handled Sandra’s remains.

Naturally, people on Twitter had some thoughts about the whole fiasco:

I've made some goof ups at work before, but I can at least confidently say I've never accidentally mixed up three dead bodies.https://t.co/5n55cRd3gI — Sarah Stephens (@heybusterkeaton) January 17, 2018

i'm gonna have my name tattooed on my face so i don't get 'presented' to a family of five by accident — colin palmer (@colindpalmer) January 17, 2018

I like that you have a prepared funeral industry rant that you refuse to flash around. — DavidT (@DTP1987) January 17, 2018

Oh. My. God. I can't even imagine how the family is feeling. — Jason (@JEGonc) January 17, 2018

OMG! They should shut down that place! — Carole Thomson (@winephantom13) January 17, 2018

Can't imagine being in this family's shoes.https://t.co/ztSbWUHNPO — Yvonne Colbert (@YvonneCBC) January 17, 2018

“Can’t fix it” is the understatement comment without compare. Horrible. Unimaginable. Very little “serenity” for the family. — SeánO'SheaGLOBALTV (@ConsumerSOS) January 17, 2018

RELATED: She ditched her own mom’s funeral — what she was allegedly doing instead is as shameless as it gets

(H/T Twitter)