The grieving family of a recently deceased woman named Sandra Bennett was shocked when they were twice presented with the bodies of other women before being told that their loved one had been mistakenly cremated.
“It’s just like a horror story,” one of Bennett’s relatives told CBC News.
Bennett’s open-casket visitation was about to begin at the Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick, located in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley when her widower, Gary, noticed that something wasn’t right.
Gary informed the staff at the funeral home that the woman in the casket was not his wife. Staff members then wheeled the casket away and brought in a different casket that also didn’t contain Sandra’s body — however, the body inside was wearing Sandra’s clothes.
After removing the second body, the penny dropped, and the staff realized that they mistakenly cremated Sandra’s body.
Adam Tipert of the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors is reportedly looking into how the Serenity Funeral Home handled Sandra’s remains.
Naturally, people on Twitter had some thoughts about the whole fiasco:
(H/T Twitter)