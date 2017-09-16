Rapper Jay-Z dedicated a song called “The Story of O.J.” to Colin Kaepernick last night

Rapper Jay-Z at a concert in New York City Friday dedicated a song called “The Story of O.J.” to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned.

Kaepernick, as everyone knows by now, took a stance by kneeling during the National Anthem during last season, and since he’s become a free agent and stayed a free agent, some high-profile people have come to his defense.

You can now number Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, among those supporters.

Jay-Z kicked off the first of three days of the Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, by performing a 90-minute set that included his well-known songs as well as political moments.





“I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” Jay-Z said of “The Story of O.J.,” a song about blackness and managing money that also references O.J. Simpson.

“I want to dedicate this to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back, and you overcame,” he added about the song from his personal and revealing album, “4:44.”

Dick Gregory recently passed away at the age of 84.

Jay-Z also said to the crowd, several times, that “love always trumps hate.”

Kaepernick’s most recent public act was to defend ESPN personality Jemele Hill, who called President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” on Twitter and was reprimanded by her employer.

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017

“We are with you @jemelehill,” he tweeted, with a raised fist emoji.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.