A Fox News favorite may soon grace the halls of Congress

There could be something big in store for Fox News anchor Eric Bolling.

Even though he recently signed a long-term contract with the network, Bolling has his eye on the Senate, reports Politico. Bolling, who grew up in Chicago and attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., is reportedly looking to challenge a sitting Republican in an unspecified Southern state.

“A lot of Republicans run as conservatives only to be elected, and we find out they’re not conservative at all,” he said on a call with POLITICO.





Despite the statement, Bolling’s plans are by no means set in stone. In fact, Bolling said that he hadn’t yet taken any actions to pursue a run.

When asked about a timeline, Bolling said that his ideas may “never” materialize or would present themselves at the end of his contract with Fox News.

A few hours after the story was published, Bolling tweeted a link with credits to the author:

Entering his 10th year with Fox News, Bolling can be found on weekdays at 5 p.m. co-hosting the “Fox News Specialists,” one of the network’s newest shows, on Saturdays hosting “Cashin’ In” and during the annual Fox News New Year’s Eve special in Times Square.