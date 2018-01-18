At odds with his own chief of staff, President Trump tweeted early Thursday morning to say that his promises about the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border remained unchanged.





The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

….The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Trump’s tweets came after White House chief of staff John Kelly told Fox News’ Bret Baier and others that some of the president’s campaign promises may not have been “fully informed.”

“There’s been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through … and I pointed out to all the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed,” he told Baier on Wednesday evening.

He added that Trump “adjusted the way he’s looked at” several issues, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Kelly said that experts explained to Trump that there “are places where, geographically, a wall would not be realistic.”

And as for payment for the project, Kelly told Baier, “In one way or another, it’s possible that we could get the revenue from Mexico but not directly from their government.”

Kelly noted that campaigning and governing “are two different things” and said Trump “has been very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible.”

It was revealed in January 2017 that the initial cost of the expensive border wall would be paid for by the American taxpayer, not the Mexican government. And even as the administration insists that Trump’s funding promise remains unchanged, it would appear that their proposed funding tactics say otherwise.

Several officials in Mexico, including former President Vicente Fox, have expressed that they have no interest in paying for the American infrastructure project. The transcript of a call between Trump and current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto regarding payment for the border wall was released in August 2017. Trump reportedly asked Nieto to stop telling the press that Mexico had no desire to pay for the American infrastructure project. He expressed worry that the “press is going to go with that, and [he] cannot live with that.”

