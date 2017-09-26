“Property Brother” Drew Scott danced through the pain on “DWTS,” despite his injury

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott suffered an injury during rehearsals on “Dancing with the Stars,” but he refused to let it stop him from performing to the best of his ability.

On Monday night, Scott and his pro partner Emma Slater performed a quickstep to the tune of “Sing​ ​Sing​ ​Sing” by Alan​ ​Silvestri for Ballroom Night. The duo dazzled the judges, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance a “showstopper.” It was clear that the dancing duo were the most improved from week one.

RELATED: The first couple has been eliminated from this season of “DWTS”





Scott said that his injured hamstring was “a little sore” following the performance, but he was happy with the turnout.

“I felt really good,” he said.

Scott and Slater earned 20 out of a possible 30 points for the performance.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.