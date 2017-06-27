Rare People

Steve Carell learns that we love his “silver fox” looks, and his reaction is classic

On the carpet for the premiere of Despicable Me 3, Steve Carell was asked about how he feels about being named the internet’s latest silver fox (“Steve Carell is a Silver Fox and We’re Here For It“; “Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now“; others).

And his answer was very on-brand.

“Oh yeah. I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic, there’s nothing I can do,” he said, joking. “I’m busting with pride. That’s very nice.”


Most importantly, however, how does his wife feel about it?

“She knows, she knows. You know I think she’s hot. That’s all that matters.”

Steve is married to wife Nancy Carell. They have a son and a daughter together.

