Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Confirm Divorce After Seven Years Together

Actress/model Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have decided to divorce after seven years of marriage, multiple outlets reported and the couple confirmed.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergera has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy. Even before the announcement, fans began to wonder what was going on when her social media pics revealed she was not wearing a wedding ring — and that Manganiello was nowhere to be found.

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” a source told Page Six.

Vergara is perhaps best known for her role on Modern Family and for serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent. And the fact she’s now older than 50 and still sporting swimsuits and modeling attire on her Instagram page, as we relayed here.

She was last publicly spotted with Manganiello, 46, in Hoboken, N.J., in June. More recently, Vergara posted an Instagram photo with a caption that read, “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

The couple first started dating in 2014 and was married a year later.