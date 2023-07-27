While taking a casual multi-month long trip on his meager $500 million yacht, Jeff Bezos struck a powerful pose that would make Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg jealous.

Videos by Rare

As the owner of Amazon, with hundreds of billions of dollars at one’s disposal, what are you to do? For the man Jeff Bezos, the answer seemed all too clear. He started by dating a married TV personality, as a next step he divorced his wife. After this, he proposed to Lauren Sánchez. Now that he had stirred up drama and found a woman who certainly overlooked the fact that he is one of the richest men in the world, what was there left to do? As always, Bezos is the man with a plan.

Jeff Bezos decided to drop some of his pocket change into a $500 million yacht. The yacht is the most state of the art to date and is even adorned with a masthead of Lauren herself. In the midst of a mounting feud between his potential tech rivals, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, Bezos decided to take his new fiancée out on an extended sailing trip.

Sánchez Shows Musk And Zuck Who’s Boss With Pic Of Jacked Bezos

With threats arising from both Musk and Zuckerberg concerning a real deal cage match to settle their social media disputes, Bezos again sat back knowing neither contender would dare challenge him to a match. To ensure he put the two in their place Bezos posed shirtless in his palm tree print swim suit. His fiancée then captioned: “Is it just me, or is it hot outside?”

The image uploaded to Instagram received mixed feelings from viewers. As reported by People, Mark Zuckerberg sheepishly commented: “The OG.” While others have shamed Bezos for global warming and quipped: “Yep it’s hot. Global warming is happening,” as reported by ET.

Despite the groundless claims, Bezos has stated that much of his fortune will be directed toward philanthropy, sooner or later.